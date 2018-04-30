Leicester City Star Makes Heartfelt Apology to Fans for 'Shambolic' PL Display Against Palace

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy was so disgusted by his side's performance in their 5-0 drubbing away to struggling Crystal Palace that he felt moved to apologise directly to Foxes fans on social media.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Vardy wrote:

"I would personally like to apologise for yesterday’s shambolic performance! It wasn’t and isn’t acceptable for us to lose in that way EVER!"

He also expressed his gratitude to fans who were actually at Selhurst Park to witness their side's humiliation: "Thank you to all the travelling fans who supported us. You deserved better."

Jamie Vardy's 17 league goals for the Foxes this season are arguably the main reason why Claude Puel's side are comfortably ensconced in 9th place in the Premier League table.

However, the England man had precious few opportunities to add to his tally on Saturday, as the Eagles - inspired by the excellent Wilfried Zaha and Ruben Loftus-Cheek - played more like a top-four side than relegation strugglers.

Palace's win means they are more than likely to avoid the drop, as they are now in 11th place with 38 points.

As for the Foxes, they have enjoyed a relatively untroubled season, at least since Claude Puel took over last October. However, the Leicester boss is by no means universally popular with Foxes fans - particularly not after Saturday's result, which means Leicester have now lost three of their last four league matches.

Although most of the responses to Vardy's classy apology on Instagram were warm and appreciative, one fan took the opportunity to vent their frustration with the manager.

dj_hamber_official had just two things to say: "Puel out", and "When puel leave Leicester win again vardy". Then again, some Southampton fans may have said similar things about Puel last season - and the Saints went from mid-table comfort then to a relegation battle now.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)