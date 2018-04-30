Liverpool's Emre Can has reportedly (via Gazzetta dello Sport) agreed to a five-year deal with Italian giants Juventus with the Germany international's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been stalling on a new deal at Anfield for months, with media speculation suggesting he will almost certainly leave the club at the end of the season.

It appears after months of speculation surrounding the midfielder, his future might have been decided with the Frankfurt born midfielder reportedly agreeing a deal to join the Italian champions on a free.

The German star, who hasn't featured for Liverpool since their 5-0 win over Watford in March, will earn around €6m (£5.2m) each year with the Serie A champions with the Italian media outlet claiming a deal will be announced imminently.

Can, who has played 24 times for the Reds this season scoring three goals and adding a further four assists to his name, has been linked with moves to Manchester City, PSG and former club Bayern Munich but the midfielder has chosen Juventus because he feels he is likely to receive more game time at Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Can has been out injured for the last six weeks, but the Liverpool star is aiming to return to action before the end of the campaign as Liverpool remains in the hunt for European glory with the Champions League final just one game away.

Can has featured 115 times for Liverpool since signing for the Reds from Bayern Leverkusen back in 2014 and made his senior Germany international debut a year later in a 3-1 win over Poland.

Liverpool, who currently sit third in the Premier League table, return to action in midweek when they face Roma in the second leg of their Champions League semi final, with a 5-2 aggregate advantage already in the bag.