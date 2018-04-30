Schalke 04 have suspended German midfielder Max Meyer for the rest of the season as punishment for the player taking part in an unauthorized interview.

The 22-year-old is expected to move on in the summer, with his contract expiration soon to take effect. And after being accused by a club chief of being motivated by money, the player hit back in the press, claiming he's being bullied by the team's administration.

"A non-authorized interview by licensed player Max Meyer has resulted in consequences for the 22-year-old midfielder," a statement on the club's website reads.

"Max Meyer will not participate in the training sessions of the licensing team in the next two weeks until the end of the season and accordingly no longer be used. His contract with FC Schalke 04 expires at the end of the season."

Max #Meyer wird an den Trainingseinheiten der Lizenzspielerabteilung in den nächsten beiden Wochen bis zum Saisonende nicht mehr teilnehmen und entsprechend auch nicht mehr zum Einsatz kommen. #S04 https://t.co/f39vyGwzht — FC Schalke 04 (@s04) April 30, 2018

The team's head coach Domenico Tedesco seemed surprised at the recent development.

"My impression was for a very long time that Max feels very comfortable here," he explained. "That's what he said in personal talks with the coaching team. I am disappointed with his personal attacks and can not understand them."

Sporting Director Christian Heidel has also echoed the same.

"We can not tolerate this procedure and these statements," Heidel declared. "Even more than the wrong allegations bother us the bullying allegations, which we reject in the strongest terms. Schalke 04 has always behaved correctly towards Max Meyer. "