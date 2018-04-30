Milan Boss Gennaro Gattuso Brands Side 'Wasteful' After Edging Past Bologna in 2-1 Serie A Win

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso branded his side 'wasteful' after their Serie A match against Bologna on Sunday afternoon, despite I Rossoneri winning the game 2-1.

Speaking to the press after his side's first win in six matches, via Football Italia, the former Italian international focused on his side's lack of clinical finishing in front of goal, stating: “We found ourselves in front of the goalkeeper four or five times, so should’ve scored more. We were coming off a bad defeat and a difficult week. These were not good days in training.

"There are regrets that we didn’t take more of our chances, but it’s something we have to work on and we knew that already. All we can do is keep creating the chances and sooner or later the strikers will put them in the net. We do get into the right positions and have to practice our shooting. If you don’t take your opportunities and kill off the game, the opponents can get back into it.





After a slow start to the game, Turkish international Hakan Çalhanoğlu gave his side the lead on the half hour mark with a vicious long range drive. Giacomo Bonaventura doubled Milan's lead before the break, but the side struggled to push on in the second half, and Sebastien De Maio's late finish set up a nervous ending to the game for the San Siro sleeping giants.

With three games left to go in the league this season, Milan face a three-way battle with Fiorentina and Sampdoria for the final Europa League qualification spot. While I Rossoneri will be disappointed to miss out on Champions League football, their recovery from the midpoint of the season has been impressive, and the side will have a strong basis to build on for next season.