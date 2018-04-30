Newcastle Officials Spotted at Sporting CP Game as Links With Dutch Striker Continue

Newcastle sent officials to watch Sporting CP's recent game against Portimonense and it is believed it may have been to scout striker Bas Dost, who the club had a bid turned down for last year.

There have been some serious problems with relationships between the board and players at Sporting this season and it is making players like Bas Dost more inclined to seek a move away from the club in the summer.

Dost is reportedly determined to leave the club in the summer and his agent is looking to get the process started according to Portuguese outlet O Jogo as reported by Sport Witness.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Dost would be a pricey addition with a buyout clause of €60m but he may be available for less if he is insistent on leaving the Portuguese club.

Although he did not score in the club's 2-1 win, his impressive goal record says enough about the quality Dost possesses. The Dutch forward has scored a very impressive 26 league goals in just 27 appearances, a record that will make Magpies fans' mouths water.

Newcastle have had particular problems with scoring goals this season and their top scorer this season is Ayoze Perez who has only managed seven strikes all campaign.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Dost would be a great addition to the squad in the summer and would definitely help Newcastle in their bid to become a stable mid table Premier League side once again.

The Magpies currently sit 10th in the league table with just three games to go. This season will be seen as a success and fans will be hoping that their team brings in some new additions in the summer to go to the next level.