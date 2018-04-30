Report Claims Sporting CP Star 'on the Verge' of Leaving Club With Arsenal a Possible Destination

Reports from Portugal claim that one of Sporting CP's biggest stars is on the verge of leaving the club this summer, with Arsenal being the player's likely destination.

This is far for the first time that Arsenal have been linked with Portugal midfielder William Carvalho, who has reportedly been on the Gunners' radar for a number of seasons now.

Portuguese newspaper Jornal de Notícias claim that a falling out between players and the club could mean that Carvalho and goalkeeper Rui Patricio could be made available to buy this summer.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Carvalho could be available to Arsenal for €40m, while Patricio could be signed for €15m. As a holding midfielder, Carvalho is certainly the kind of player Arsenal should be looking to sign this summer. The priority this summer for Arsenal seems to be defensive players as defence is certainly a weak area in Arsenal's squad.





Any credible link between Carvalho and Arsenal would depend greatly on whether the midfielder has been targeted by Arsenal's chief scout, Sven 'Diamond Eye' Mislintat. Much has been made of Mislintat's arrival at the Gunners and the role he has in player recruitment. The German played a big role in bringing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the club in January.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

There could be a good reason why Arsenal have been linked with Carvalho for so many years and never made a move to sign him. Perhaps there is not enough interest in the 26-year-old.





And at €40m, Mislintat may feel there are better options for Arsenal out there at a better price. Reports have already suggested that he is closing in on a deal for Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.