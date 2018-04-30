REVEALED: Roberto Firmino's New Deal Sees Him Almost Double Mohamed Salah's Wages

Roberto Firmino became Liverpool's best-paid player and almost doubled the wages of team-mate Mohamed Salah when he put pen to paper on his new long-term contract on Sunday, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has been a pivotal factor in Jurgen Klopp's rise in the Premier League, with 50 goals in 140 appearances since joining the Reds from German outfit Hoffenheim in 2015.

And according to the Mirror, the attacker's new contract will see him become the club's highest-paid player; picking up around £9m-a-year - nearly double team-mate Salah's £90,000-a-week - which was reported by The Independent when the Egyptian signed during the summer.

For what it's worth, Liverpool are reported to be interested in putting Salah on par earnings-wise, with reports on Monday claiming he will be next to renew his contract.

Firmino's brace last Tuesday helped Liverpool take one step closer to the Champions League final following their 5-2 win over AS Roma, with the Merseysiders taking to Italy this week with the hope of booking their spot in Kiev.

"It was an easy decision," the Anfield ace said after committing is future until 2023. "The club have taken me in in an incredible way, and I've grown a lot here with my work with the support of the whole team. I am very, very happy here.

Roberto Firmino has been directly involved in 42 goals across all competitions this season.



🔴 50 games

⚽️ 27 goals

🅰️ 15 assists



Mohamed Salah (56) is the only Premier League player involved in more. 🥋 pic.twitter.com/qpq6pew96g — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 29, 2018

"Everything fits in the best possible way. My team-mates are fantastic, and I am very grateful to be able to play with them at this club. I love to play for Liverpool FC. The fans are excellent and fantastic in how they support us all the way. They support us throughout the games and the work they do during the match is beautiful."





Meanwhile, team-mate Joe Gomez has insisted the Reds cannot afford to change their attacking mindset ahead of their second-leg in Rome.

"The manager coming to the football club was not only good for me, but for the whole team."



Firmino on new deal and Klopp influence: https://t.co/3Uclc2iWB2 pic.twitter.com/5jGw88qk6c — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 29, 2018

"We have shown this season our best form of defence is attack, so we will probably just do that again," the defender stated after Saturday's disappointing goalless draw at home to Stoke, which saw Liverpool creep closer to securing a top-four finish.

"Obviously we will be wary they have their threats and the two goals they scored will keep us on our toes and we will be defensively aware. But I don't think we can go there and afford to just sit off and try to defend the whole game because that will bring pressure and that is not the type of football we play.

"We want to go there on the front foot and try to add to the goals."