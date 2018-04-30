VIDEO: Everton Announce the Launch of New Home Kit on Social Media Ahead of 2018/19 Season

Everton have released a special video on social media that confirms the launch of their brand new home kit ahead of the 2018/19 season.

The Toffees also confirmed that the new kit will be seen for the first time this upcoming weekend when Southampton travel to Goodison Park on Saturday.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The club released a unique video on Monday morning to announce the official release of their new kit, brilliantly showcasing the best of what their city has to offer.

Everton are eager to prove to their fans that they are a club that's moving in the right direction, and many expect the club to keep themselves busy this summer as they look to break into the Premier League's top six.

But there seems to be a consensus that Sam Allardyce should depart the club this summer, as a large portion of fans who responded to the video were eager to point out that the Toffees could only reach their ambitions with a new manager.

👕 | A grand old team looking ahead to a brand new season... pic.twitter.com/I3sluutX2L — Everton (@Everton) April 30, 2018

There has been a long list of name linked with the managerial position at Goodison Park this summer, with the likes of Arsène Wenger, Paulo Fonseca and most recently Laurent Blanc all the subjects of rumours in recent weeks.





But current boss Allardyce expects that he will remain in charge of the club next season despite the recent speculation, insisting that he has the support of Everton's owner, Farhad Moshiri.