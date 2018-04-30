West Ham Fans Fear Star Player Will Leave Club After Hammers' Negative Display Against Man City

West Ham are left in a precarious position three points above the relegation zone after their 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City.

The Hammers were 2-1 down at half time, but conceded two second half goals in a woeful display by the home side.

Alan Shearer slated West Ham on Match of the Day 2 for the player's lack of 'graft' or effort against Man City. While Pep Guardiola's team are an excellent side, they should be made to earn their points and West Ham made it far too easy for them on Sunday.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

West Ham set up with Marko Arnautovic playing as the central lone striker. The Austrian has been the Hammers' best player this season, who's 10 Premier League goals has kept the club above the relegation zone.

But many West Ham fans took to Twitter to raise their concerns about the performance against Man City. The biggest fear seemed to be that West Ham's negative football and failure to support Arnautovic up front could make him want to leave the club.

Arnie will 100% leave us with this negative football — Patrick Kidney (@PatrickKidney2) April 29, 2018

I sense another Payet coming. He’ll get fed up with this negative brand of football https://t.co/YZzyf0odTE — West Ham News (@whufc_news) April 29, 2018

absolutely gutted that we are in this mess when we have a player like arnautovic, he deserves SO much better than Moyes and SuGo — Connor💠 (@_ConnorWHUFC) April 30, 2018

Would not be surprised if he did go and you can't blame him — Jon ⚒ Foxall (@jonboi84) April 29, 2018

Arnie screaming for us to come up the pitch. Poor bloke — beayze (@s3ll0ut) April 29, 2018

Arnie is running his socks off — ⚒Imran Khan ⚒ (@imran484_khan) April 29, 2018

Marko Arnautovic staying out until the bitter end to applaud the home supporters still in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/NX8Nzi1DwV — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) April 29, 2018

West Ham have now conceded 67 Premier League goals this season - the most in the division. This year also marks to worst defensive record the Hammers have shipped since the 2010/11 season where they conceded 70. Worryingly for West Ham fans, that was also a year they were relegated.

With three games to go the Hammers face a tricky run in. They will play Leicester City in their next game, followed by home matches against Manchester United and Everton.