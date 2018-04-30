West Ham Fans Fear Star Player Will Leave Club After Hammers' Negative Display Against Man City

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

West Ham are left in a precarious position three points above the relegation zone after their 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City.

The Hammers were 2-1 down at half time, but conceded two second half goals in a woeful display by the home side. 

Alan Shearer slated West Ham on Match of the Day 2 for the player's lack of 'graft' or effort against Man City. While Pep Guardiola's team are an excellent side, they should be made to earn their points and West Ham made it far too easy for them on Sunday. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

West Ham set up with Marko Arnautovic playing as the central lone striker. The Austrian has been the Hammers' best player this season, who's 10 Premier League goals has kept the club above the relegation zone. 

But many West Ham fans took to Twitter to raise their concerns about the performance against Man City. The biggest fear seemed to be that West Ham's negative football and failure to support Arnautovic up front could make him want to leave the club. 

West Ham have now conceded 67 Premier League goals this season - the most in the division. This year also marks to worst defensive record the Hammers have shipped since the 2010/11 season where they conceded 70. Worryingly for West Ham fans, that was also a year they were relegated. 

With three games to go the Hammers face a tricky run in. They will play Leicester City in their next game, followed by home matches against Manchester United and Everton.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)