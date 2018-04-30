Wolves Striker Forced to Deny Inviting 16-Year-Old to Hotel Room After Social Media Accounts Hacked

Wolves striker Benik Afobe, on loan at Molineux from Bournemouth since January, has been forced to deny that he invited a 16-year-old girl to his hotel room following a recent Championship clash with Bolton, claiming his social media accounts had been hacked.

Afobe, who is married and has a young child, was unaware that the teenage girl had been contacted through his Instagram and Snapchat account until he confronted by the Daily Mirror over the allegations.

At that point, it became apparent that his social media accounts had been hacked. The player's representatives told the newspaper that the accounts had been 'operating suspiciously' for several weeks. As such, his passwords have been reset.

It is said that the girl was first contacted by the hacker purporting to be Afobe a few days after her 16th birthday just under two weeks ago. She was asked how old she was, to which the reply from Afobe's account was 'I don't believe it', accompanied by shocked face emojis.

Whoever was sending the messages then invited the girl to a hotel in Bolton where the Afobe impersonator would said the Wolves team would be staying, even offering a taxi. Whether it was the actual hotel at which the Championship winners were staying is not known.

"I just wanted to stop it from happening to anyone else," the girl told the Mirror after informing her parents and teachers of the messages.

Her mum said, "My husband was disgusted, he wanted to drive to Wolves and confront Benik. I said he should have got into the taxi he wanted to send for my daughter."

