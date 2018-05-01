AC Milan's Ignazio Abate Reportedly Set to Join Up With Zlatan Ibrahimovic at LA Galaxy This Summer

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

AC Milan defender Ignazio Abate is reportedly set to leave San Siro this summer to embark on a new adventure stateside with LA Galaxy.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Abate will bid goodbye to the club he's been at since 2009, and could be about to say hello to an old friend in Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who played with Abate for two seasons in Italy between 2010-12.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

After returning to Milan following short stints with Empoli and Torino, the 31-year-old has gone on to make 280 appearances for I Rossoneri. He is the final remaining player from the squad that former manager Max Allegri won the Scudetto with before Juventus' recent dominance.

During his time at the club, Abate won one Scudetto and two Supercoppa Italiana titles, and the star will be fondly remembered for his service.

Harry How/GettyImages

He is under contract until the summer of 2019, but both player and club appear to feel that the time is right for him to move on now.

Once a regular starter, Abate has had to contend with a place on the bench at times this season, with competition coming in from the likes of Davide Calabria.

At the age of 31, it is unsurprising to see such a move on the horizon for a player who undoubtedly isn't as quick or energetic going up and down the flanks as he once was.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)