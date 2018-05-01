AC Milan's Ignazio Abate Reportedly Set to Join Up With Zlatan Ibrahimovic at LA Galaxy This Summer

AC Milan defender Ignazio Abate is reportedly set to leave San Siro this summer to embark on a new adventure stateside with LA Galaxy.



According to Tuttomercatoweb, Abate will bid goodbye to the club he's been at since 2009, and could be about to say hello to an old friend in Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who played with Abate for two seasons in Italy between 2010-12.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

After returning to Milan following short stints with Empoli and Torino, the 31-year-old has gone on to make 280 appearances for I Rossoneri. He is the final remaining player from the squad that former manager Max Allegri won the Scudetto with before Juventus' recent dominance.



During his time at the club, Abate won one Scudetto and two Supercoppa Italiana titles, and the star will be fondly remembered for his service.

Harry How/GettyImages

He is under contract until the summer of 2019, but both player and club appear to feel that the time is right for him to move on now.



Once a regular starter, Abate has had to contend with a place on the bench at times this season, with competition coming in from the likes of Davide Calabria.



At the age of 31, it is unsurprising to see such a move on the horizon for a player who undoubtedly isn't as quick or energetic going up and down the flanks as he once was.