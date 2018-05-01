Adam Lallana Hands Liverpool Huge Midfield Boost Ahead of Crunch Roma UCL Clash

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Adam Lallana has provided Liverpool with a midfield boost after he was revealed to be a surprise inclusion in their squad to face Roma on Wednesday.

The Reds have travelled to the Italian capital to face I Giallorossi in the second leg of their Champions League semi final tie, with Jurgen Klopp's men holding a 5-2 lead from the first fixture at Anfield.

Lallana was expected to be sidelined for a while longer after he suffered a thigh strain in the 2-1 home victory over Crystal Palace at the beginning of April, but the club have confirmed that he is in the travelling party for the Stadio Olimpico clash.

The midfielder is joined by Sadio Mane, who missed the weekend draw against Stoke City due to a slight knock, while England duo Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also flying out with Klopp's squad after they picked up minor issues ahead of the 0-0 draw with the Potters.

Lallana's season has been plagued by injuries all season long and has been restricted to only 14 appearances in all competitions as a result. A long-term hamstring problem was the main reason behind his lack of football this term, but the thigh injury just five minutes into the triumph on home soil put paid to all of his hard work in coming back from that injury.

His return relieves the pressure on Klopp's midfield with Emre Can and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain already missing with injury problems of their own.

Roma Goalkeeper Compares Mohamed Salah to Messi & Backs Liverpool Attacker to Claim Ballon d'Or

The 29-year-old will now hope to prove his fitness ahead of potentially being picked for the Three Lions' squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia, but will need game time before then to stand a chance of playing for Gareth Southgate's charges.

A first possible appearance in a month could come against Roma - likely from the bench - if the game is wrapped up in enough time, and any positive result would see Liverpool take part in their first Champions League final for 11 seasons if they see off Roma.

