Alexis Sanchez Takes to Instagram to Outline Next Season's Aims With Man Utd after Win Over Arsenal

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Manchester United attacker Alexis Sanchez has outlined his aims with the club next season - via his Instagram account.

The Chilean international signed for United from Arsenal in a drawn out transfer in January, and played the 90 minutes of the injury time win over his former club on Sunday.

Taking to the social media platform Instagram after the game, Sanchez posted pictures from the encounter alongside a message which read: "Happy for the win... but for next season, if we want to fight for the premier league and the champions and everything that comes, we must keep improving because we are the MANCHESTER UNITED ALL. TOGETHER FAMILY."

United have been the closest rivals to runaway leaders Manchester City for the Premier League title this season, but in reality have always been a step behind their city rivals. They currently sit in second place, 16 points behind the newly crowned champions. 


Sanchez has played 15 times for United since his move, scoring three goals and registering five assists. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The 29-year-old's post came after he told Manchester United's official website that he is looking to 'win everything there is to win'. 


“We need to keep progressing; United is a big club, to which I am still adapting, and I am looking forward to giving everything I’ve got next year and aiming to win everything there is to win,” he said before the Arsenal match. 

Manchester United still do have the chance to earn some silverware this season when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on the 19th May.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)