Alexis Sanchez Takes to Instagram to Outline Next Season's Aims With Man Utd after Win Over Arsenal

Manchester United attacker Alexis Sanchez has outlined his aims with the club next season - via his Instagram account.

The Chilean international signed for United from Arsenal in a drawn out transfer in January, and played the 90 minutes of the injury time win over his former club on Sunday.

Taking to the social media platform Instagram after the game, Sanchez posted pictures from the encounter alongside a message which read: "Happy for the win... but for next season, if we want to fight for the premier league and the champions and everything that comes, we must keep improving because we are the MANCHESTER UNITED ALL. TOGETHER FAMILY."

United have been the closest rivals to runaway leaders Manchester City for the Premier League title this season, but in reality have always been a step behind their city rivals. They currently sit in second place, 16 points behind the newly crowned champions.





Sanchez has played 15 times for United since his move, scoring three goals and registering five assists.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The 29-year-old's post came after he told Manchester United's official website that he is looking to 'win everything there is to win'.





“We need to keep progressing; United is a big club, to which I am still adapting, and I am looking forward to giving everything I’ve got next year and aiming to win everything there is to win,” he said before the Arsenal match.

Manchester United still do have the chance to earn some silverware this season when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on the 19th May.