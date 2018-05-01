Antoine Griezmann Insists Atletico Madrid Teammate Jan Oblak Is the 'Best Goalkeeper in the World'

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment - that is according to his teammate Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman is of the opinion that Oblak is ahead of the likes of David de Gea, Manuel Neuer and Gianluigi Buffon as the world's top stopper, and claims there is no bias just because they are teammates.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

The Slovenian stopper is certainly at the top of his game right now. Atletico largely had him to thank for their 1-1 draw against Arsenal last week in the Europa League semi-final first leg, and it was just another day at the office for the 25-year-old.

Griezmann gushed, as quoted by Goal: "Jan is the best in the world at this time. Not because he's my team-mate but because of the saves he makes, the points he wins us.

"The beginning of the game [vs Arsenal] was very crazy, many things happened. We have a nice second leg at home [to come].

"I hope the fans make a crazy atmosphere, that they want to see us go to the final. We have to win the Europa League. We expect a euphoric atmosphere in the Wanda Metropolitano."

Atletico will expect Oblak to be on top of his game once against for the return leg on Thursday - a 0-0 scoreline would be good enough, and keeping clean sheets is something the former Benfica player is a master of - in 108 La Liga matches, he's kept a highly impressive 67 clean sheets.

