Arsenal in 'Advanced Talks' With Juventus Over Potential Summer Sale of Hector Bellerin

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Arsenal are supposedly at the advanced stages of negotiations with Juventus regarding the sale of full back Hector Bellerin this summer.

The Spaniard has endured a poor season by his usual standards at the Emirates, and has come under fire on numerous occasions for his sub-par performances.

At one stage in his fledgling career, Bellerin was viewed as one of the best young right-backs in Europe, but his last couple of campaigns for the Gunners have been somewhat discouraging.

It's now gotten to the point where Arsenal are ready to sanction the defender's sale this summer, and according to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, Juve are leading the race to snap him up - to the tune of a £44m transfer, after being loosely linked in recent months.

The Sun allege that Bellerin had his heart set on a move to Barcelona last summer but was blocked from moving by Arsene Wenger, but the stance over the player from club officials now that the Frenchman is leaving isn't so firm.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

It could be that a deal gets thrashed out before the start of the World Cup this summer, so that Bellerin can focus while he's in Russia - assuming he is picked for the 23-man squad by Julen Loptegui. That said, he hasn't been capped by Spain since 2016.

Juventus are said to feel like they never adequately replaced Brazilian Dani Alves when he left for Paris Saint-Germain, and want to sign Bellerin with Stephan Lichtsteiner ageing.

