Arsenal Aim to Bolster Attacking Options & 'Step Up' Pursuit of £50m Lyon Star Nabil Fekir

May 01, 2018

Arsenal have reportedly increased their interest in French winger Nabil Fekir as they look to bolster their attacking options in the coming months.

According to the Sun, although the 24-year-old is contracted with Lyon until 2020, the club may be keen to cash in on Fekir if they fail to qualify for the Champions League; just as they did last season with former talisman Alexandre Lacazette. 

The club currently sit second in France's top tier but are just two points ahead of rivals AS Monaco in fourth.

Valued at around £50m, Fekir is currently one of the hottest prospects in Europe and has enjoyed a superb season in Ligue 1, scoring 22 goals. As a versatile attacking option who can fill any position in the forward line, Arsenal are keen to snap up Fekir as they aim to battle for Champions League qualification next season.

His domestic form has also made him a certainty to feature at this year's World Cup, potentially as a starter in a star-studded France team. If he has a successful tournament, his value could potentially skyrocket and a transfer battle may ensue amongst Europe's elite.

Fekir's future has previously been thrown into doubt following comments made by his agent Jean-Pierre Bernes in February. It was claimed that a move away from Lyon may be the only option for Fekir and that his future did not necessarily belong in France.

The lack of Champions League football at the Emirates may be the only deterrent for Fekir, particularly if he manages to guide his current club into the competition after a year-long absence.

