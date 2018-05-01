Chelsea Target's Agent Hints Summer Move Could Hinge on Blues' Champions League Qualification

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been on Chelsea's radar for some time now and is believed to have come close to joining the Blues last summer.

With another transfer window set to open at the end of the season, the rumour mill has started spinning, with reports claiming that the Londoners have reignited their interest in the towering 26-year-old centre-back.

The player's agent, Bruno Satin, has indicated that the player's future does depend on Champions League qualification, as well as Maurizio Sarri's future. But he has also admitted that he does not know what will happen.

“Transfers? There’s always a need to refresh things at a club, and that implies a change of players or staff, but I have no information about Napoli, although they certainly need to improve,” he told Radio Crc (via Football Italia).

“Koulibaly, Sarri and Hysaj to Chelsea? I don’t know anything, neither do I know if Chelsea will qualify for the Champions League or not.

“It’s important to understand how the season will end because important players want to play the Champions League. Is Koulibaly worth €100m? The market and De Laurentiis will decide because Kalidou has no release clause.

“The President may also decide to keep him because he considers him important for the team. I don’t know if these three games will be his last for Napoli because there have been offers every year, but Koulibaly has always ended up staying, so he won’t necessarily leave.

“It’s difficult to make predictions now, plus there’s also a need to understand what Sarri will do.”

