Gareth Bale Set to Start From the Bench for Important Champions League Clash with Bayern Munich

May 01, 2018

Manchester United target Gareth Bale will reportedly not be in Zinedine Zidane's starting line-up when Real Madrid welcome Bayern Munich to the Bernabéu on Tuesday night for their second leg tie in the Champions League semi-final.

 

Bale, who has become quite a regular on the bench for Real Madrid this season, could be set for a move to Old Trafford due to continued interest by Manchester United and the lack of game-time he is receiving under Zidane. According to the Mail Bale is falling short of a place in the starting 11 because of players like Isco, Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema, who have been used much more frequently by Zidane this season.

Real Madrid are currently paying £350 000 a week for Bale, who joined the Spanish giants in 2013 for a world-record transfer at the time. The club's president Florentino Perez has however insisted that he would like Bale to remain at Madrid for at least another season.

 

When asked about his own future ahead of the encounter with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, Zidane remained focused on the job at hand.

 

"I want to stay at the club. There are plenty of better, more accomplished coaches than me but I was lucky to be here as a player and I have the chance to be here now as a coach," said Zidane who won the Champions League with Real Madrid as a player in 2002.

Real Madrid head into the match with a 2-1 lead, thanks to  goal by Marco Asensio, who came on from the bench a week ago to complete a Real Madrid comeback after they were 1-0 at half time.

