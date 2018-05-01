Gary Neville Names the One Liverpool Player That Both Manchester Clubs Would 'Love' to Have

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has named the one Liverpool player that his former club would love to have on their books - and surprisingly, it isn't Mohamed Salah.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football show, Neville claimed that Roberto Firmino is every bit as important to Liverpool's attacking play as his Egyptian compatriot, and would be a desirable signing for any club in the world.

"When I watch Liverpool, [Roberto Firmino] is the catalyst for everything they do," Neville said, as quoted by the Mirror.

"I think if you were Guardiola, you would want him as your striker. If you were Mourinho – you'd want him. If you were Real Madrid, Barcelona – you'd want him."

Salah leads the Premier League scoring charts in the race for the golden boot with 31 goals, but he is just one third of a formidable attacking trio which also includes Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Firmino has scored 15 goals in the Premier League and 27 in all competitions, but even when he is not scoring he is usually at the heart of Liverpool's best moves, with 16 assists to his name as well.

The Brazilian's tirelessness is also a defensive asset, with Firmino leading from the front on Jurgen Klopp's gegenpressing strategy. His performances have earned him a new contract at Anfield, which will last until 2023 and is worth £9m a year.

Firmino scored twice last week as Liverpool romped to a 5-2 win over Roma that put them within touching distance of the Champions League final.

The second leg is in Rome on Wednesday, when Liverpool's deadly front three will be hoping to put the tie to bed before Roma can make it a nervous night.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)