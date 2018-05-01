'How Is This Possible?': Twitter Reacts as Real Madrid Scrape Past Bayern Munich to Reach UCL Final

Champions League holders Real Madrid are off to yet another final after drawing 2-2 at home with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, winning 4-3 on aggregate.
Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring just two minutes from kick-off, but Karim Benzema brought Los Blancos back level in the 10th minute.
The Frenchman would capitalise on a crucial error from the Bayern keeper to give his side the lead as soon as the second half started.
But pressure from Bayern paid off in the 62nd when Madrid loanee James Rodriguez brought his side to within one on aggregate with a shot from a tight angle.
Despite a remarkable attacking performance from Die Roten, Madrid were able to hold on, thanks to several key saves from Keylor Navas.
Below are some of the best reactions from Twitter:
Yo this is tense! #RMABAY pic.twitter.com/afMOad96GZ— S (@ThatGirl_ShuShu) May 1, 2018
The gaffa watching Madrid and Bayern’s defensive display #RMABAY pic.twitter.com/FoPV1GmXSr— Virgil Van Dijk (@VirgllvDijk) May 1, 2018
Again the Turkish ref proves this is not his level. Missed two pens, several freekicks. Generally poor judgement - always. Never saw him performing well. #RMABAY— Christian Giske (@CGGiske) May 1, 2018
Taxi for ulreich. Oh my days 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 #RMABAY— Bravo 1 Niner (@Bravo1Niner) May 1, 2018
Oh dear Bayern what an absolute clanger!! #RMABAY— Joe Taylor (@iamjoetaylor) May 1, 2018
The goalkeeper has money on the game mad ting #RMABAY— Times 2 (@Chu_Times2) May 1, 2018
How is this possible at this level of football... #rmabay #ucl— Arnaldinho (@arnaldinho87) May 1, 2018
Steven Gerrard on Sven Ulreich: " I've been there meself, where you lose your footing in a crucial moment..." LOVE IT. 😁#RMAFCB #RMABAY— Kavan Flavius (@KavanFlavius) May 1, 2018
How to throw away a place in the CL final by Sven Ulreich, available in stores now! #RMABAY— WiredWicky (@WiredWicky) May 1, 2018
Goalkeeper went to pick the ball up, then realized that it was a back pass so fumbled & let it go . Howler— Samarth (@beingBlanco) May 1, 2018
Credit to Benzema for he was alert.#RMABAY #RealMadridBayern #UCL
James Rodriguez top three best players on the pitch over the two legs, but apparently Pedro is the better option to have for us. I still can’t get over that man.— BK (@CFCBrano) May 1, 2018
James Rodriguez not celebrating in a Champions League semi-final. I was hoping he'd give it the full Adebayor, doesn't seem the type though.— Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 1, 2018
🇨🇴 Real Madrid player James Rodriguez....— SPORF (@Sporf) May 1, 2018
⚽️ ....scores against Real Madrid....
🏟 ....whilst playing at Real Madrid....
🤷♂️ ....but not for Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/1CABgdNp5e
David Beckham ✅— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 1, 2018
Alvaro Morata ✅
Ruud Van Nistelrooy ✅
Fernando Morientes ✅
Arjen Robben ✅
Ivan Zamorano ✅
James Rodriguez ✅
The Colombian has become the seventh player to score for and against Real Madrid in the #UCL. #RMAFCB #bbcfootball https://t.co/GbpvVsqrCJ pic.twitter.com/5U2N86KnMl
This is EXACTLY how it feels like to play against Real Madrid in the Champions League...#RMAFCB pic.twitter.com/KWxFk3gPM6— Nãif (@NaifFCB_) May 1, 2018
Bayern are the football definition of letting yourself go, used to have such a fantastic squad in 2013.— Robby Mutahi♣ (@Fixation__) May 1, 2018
Today, a 35 year old Ribery and the fullbacks, Alaba especially, were their best attacking threat.#RMAFCB #RMABAY#UCL
#RMAFCB on to the finals #VamosMadrid— Tanaka (@Tanaka08907196) May 1, 2018
In fairness, Real Madrid have now beaten the champions of France, Italy and Germany to get to the Champions League final.#RMAFCB— Paddy Johnston (@blueeyedfloozy) May 1, 2018
Madrid very fortunate to go through. Second best in both legs. Mistakes cost Bayern #RMAFCB— Steven Blake (@schue81) May 1, 2018
Real madrid beating Bayern Juventus and PSG to get to the final while Messi FC couldn't make it pass Roma in the quarter final. #RMAFCB— ASAD (@awowga) May 1, 2018
Real Madrid's @GarethBale11 is also one match from winning a fourth European Cup and becoming the most successful British footballer in the competition's 62-year history alongside @LFC's Phil Neal. #RMAFCB pic.twitter.com/unEFhBrCm8— Asif Burhan (@AsifBurhan) May 1, 2018
Trying to work out quite how Real Madrid have got through that tie... #UCL #RMAFCB #bbcfootball https://t.co/GbpvVsqrCJ pic.twitter.com/mft3PNLWqn— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 1, 2018
Barcelona fans right now...pic.twitter.com/sfB7jQccf3— Football Vines (@FootballVines) May 1, 2018
