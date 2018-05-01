'How Is This Possible?': Twitter Reacts as Real Madrid Scrape Past Bayern Munich to Reach UCL Final

Champions League holders Real Madrid are off to yet another final after drawing 2-2 at home with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, winning 4-3 on aggregate.

Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring just two minutes from kick-off, but Karim Benzema brought Los Blancos back level in the 10th minute.

The Frenchman would capitalise on a crucial error from the Bayern keeper to give his side the lead as soon as the second half started.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

But pressure from Bayern paid off in the 62nd when Madrid loanee James Rodriguez brought his side to within one on aggregate with a shot from a tight angle.

Despite a remarkable attacking performance from Die Roten, Madrid were able to hold on, thanks to several key saves from Keylor Navas.





Below are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

The gaffa watching Madrid and Bayern’s defensive display #RMABAY pic.twitter.com/FoPV1GmXSr — Virgil Van Dijk (@VirgllvDijk) May 1, 2018

Again the Turkish ref proves this is not his level. Missed two pens, several freekicks. Generally poor judgement - always. Never saw him performing well. #RMABAY — Christian Giske (@CGGiske) May 1, 2018

Taxi for ulreich. Oh my days 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 #RMABAY — Bravo 1 Niner (@Bravo1Niner) May 1, 2018

Oh dear Bayern what an absolute clanger!! #RMABAY — Joe Taylor (@iamjoetaylor) May 1, 2018

The goalkeeper has money on the game mad ting #RMABAY — Times 2 (@Chu_Times2) May 1, 2018

How is this possible at this level of football... #rmabay #ucl — Arnaldinho (@arnaldinho87) May 1, 2018

Steven Gerrard on Sven Ulreich: " I've been there meself, where you lose your footing in a crucial moment..." LOVE IT. 😁#RMAFCB #RMABAY — Kavan Flavius (@KavanFlavius) May 1, 2018

How to throw away a place in the CL final by Sven Ulreich, available in stores now! #RMABAY — WiredWicky (@WiredWicky) May 1, 2018

Goalkeeper went to pick the ball up, then realized that it was a back pass so fumbled & let it go . Howler

Credit to Benzema for he was alert.#RMABAY #RealMadridBayern #UCL — Samarth (@beingBlanco) May 1, 2018

James Rodriguez top three best players on the pitch over the two legs, but apparently Pedro is the better option to have for us. I still can’t get over that man. — BK (@CFCBrano) May 1, 2018

James Rodriguez not celebrating in a Champions League semi-final. I was hoping he'd give it the full Adebayor, doesn't seem the type though. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 1, 2018

🇨🇴 Real Madrid player James Rodriguez....



⚽️ ....scores against Real Madrid....



🏟 ....whilst playing at Real Madrid....



🤷‍♂️ ....but not for Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/1CABgdNp5e — SPORF (@Sporf) May 1, 2018

David Beckham ✅

Alvaro Morata ✅

Ruud Van Nistelrooy ✅

Fernando Morientes ✅

Arjen Robben ✅

Ivan Zamorano ✅

James Rodriguez ✅



The Colombian has become the seventh player to score for and against Real Madrid in the #UCL. #RMAFCB #bbcfootball https://t.co/GbpvVsqrCJ pic.twitter.com/5U2N86KnMl — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 1, 2018

This is EXACTLY how it feels like to play against Real Madrid in the Champions League...#RMAFCB pic.twitter.com/KWxFk3gPM6 — Nãif (@NaifFCB_) May 1, 2018

Bayern are the football definition of letting yourself go, used to have such a fantastic squad in 2013.

Today, a 35 year old Ribery and the fullbacks, Alaba especially, were their best attacking threat.#RMAFCB #RMABAY#UCL — Robby Mutahi♣ (@Fixation__) May 1, 2018

In fairness, Real Madrid have now beaten the champions of France, Italy and Germany to get to the Champions League final.#RMAFCB — Paddy Johnston (@blueeyedfloozy) May 1, 2018

Madrid very fortunate to go through. Second best in both legs. Mistakes cost Bayern #RMAFCB — Steven Blake (@schue81) May 1, 2018

Real madrid beating Bayern Juventus and PSG to get to the final while Messi FC couldn't make it pass Roma in the quarter final. #RMAFCB — ASAD (@awowga) May 1, 2018

Real Madrid's @GarethBale11 is also one match from winning a fourth European Cup and becoming the most successful British footballer in the competition's 62-year history alongside @LFC's Phil Neal. #RMAFCB pic.twitter.com/unEFhBrCm8 — Asif Burhan (@AsifBurhan) May 1, 2018

Barcelona fans right now...pic.twitter.com/sfB7jQccf3 — Football Vines (@FootballVines) May 1, 2018

