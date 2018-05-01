'How Is This Possible?': Twitter Reacts as Real Madrid Scrape Past Bayern Munich to Reach UCL Final

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Champions League holders Real Madrid are off to yet another final after drawing 2-2 at home with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, winning 4-3 on aggregate.

Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring just two minutes from kick-off, but Karim Benzema brought Los Blancos back level in the 10th minute. 

The Frenchman would capitalise on a crucial error from the Bayern keeper to give his side the lead as soon as the second half started.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

But pressure from Bayern paid off in the 62nd when Madrid loanee James Rodriguez brought his side to within one on aggregate with a shot from a tight angle.

Despite a remarkable attacking performance from Die Roten, Madrid were able to hold on, thanks to several key saves from Keylor Navas. 


Below are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

