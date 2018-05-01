Incredible Stats Show the Gulf Between Lionel Messi and Every Other La Liga Player

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Barcelona are good. Lionel Messi is good. Barca are just a few steps away from proving just how good they are to the world by becoming the first team to go unbeaten for a full season of La Liga, while Messi...well. 

Helpfully, Opta have rounded up a handful of his stats from the league this season which illustrate his case - as if it needed to be made - very nicely indeed. 

That's right - the Argentine leads La Liga in goals, assists, long-range goals, chances created, dribbles, and...just about everything else. 

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a hat-trick against Deportivo La Coruña on the weekend as Barca wrapped up their 25th La Liga title, taking him beyond Mohamed Salah in the European Golden Shoe rankings with 32 league goals. 

A successful Copa del Rey campaign and below-par Champions League showing have helped Messi to 43 goals and 18 assists in all competitions. 

The really wild thing? Messi has hit the post 12 times this season in La Liga alone. Less a case of margins between good and great, more of a small margin between great and...actually still pretty great. 

Just four games separate Barcelona from a full unbeaten season in La Liga, and Messi will be central to his side's efforts of making history - with Sunday evening's Clasico at the Bernabeu the biggest test between now and the end of the campaign. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)