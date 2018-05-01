Jorginho Agent Gives Update on Napoli Star's Future as Manchester City Interest Intensifies

The agent of Manchester City target Jorginho has provided an update on the Napoli midfielder's future, admitting that "there are several clubs interested in him."

The Brazil-born Italy international has been a regular for the Naples club this season and a key reason behind their stellar campaign, in which they have pushed Juventus all the way in the race for the Serie A title.

However, the weekend's 3-0 defeat to Fiorentina means that the Scudetto is probably heading to Turin for a seventh consecutive year, and Jorginho may now be realising that he will have to relocate if he wants to challenge for major honours.

Manchester City are close to a deal for Jorginho and are also ready to spend big on a world-class forward (not Mbappé as it stands). City want to make just two signings this summer. [@Sammy_Goal] — City Watch (@City_Watch) April 23, 2018

Joao Santos, Jorginho's agent, told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli (via Football Italia) that there is still uncertainty over his client's future.

"I’ll talk with the club because Jorginho has another two years on his contract," said Santos.

"But there are also several clubs interested in him, and we have to understand if Napoli want to move forward with their starters or not."

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been linked with Jorginho throughout this season, but the general consensus is that the player's most likely destination is the Etihad Stadium, where he would be a perfect fit in Pep Guardiola's free flowing team.

Manchester United want to beat Manchester City in the race to sign £50m-rated Napoli midfielder Jorginho (26), with the player heading Jose Mourinho's midfield wish-list. [Mirror] pic.twitter.com/tvKOUdRpWQ — City Watch (@City_Watch) April 25, 2018

A Premier League and League Cup double this season shows that City are the sort of club where Jorginho can expect to challenge for honours on a regular basis. In five years at Napoli, he has won just one Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana.

Jorginho was on the bench for Napoli's visit to the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League this season, but he did play there for Italy against Argentina during the latest international break.