Jorginho Agent Gives Update on Napoli Star's Future as Manchester City Interest Intensifies

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

The agent of Manchester City target Jorginho has provided an update on the Napoli midfielder's future, admitting that "there are several clubs interested in him."

The Brazil-born Italy international has been a regular for the Naples club this season and a key reason behind their stellar campaign, in which they have pushed Juventus all the way in the race for the Serie A title.

However, the weekend's 3-0 defeat to Fiorentina means that the Scudetto is probably heading to Turin for a seventh consecutive year, and Jorginho may now be realising that he will have to relocate if he wants to challenge for major honours.

Joao Santos, Jorginho's agent, told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli (via Football Italia) that there is still uncertainty over his client's future.

"I’ll talk with the club because Jorginho has another two years on his contract," said Santos.

"But there are also several clubs interested in him, and we have to understand if Napoli want to move forward with their starters or not."

ArsenalLiverpool and Manchester United have all been linked with Jorginho throughout this season, but the general consensus is that the player's most likely destination is the Etihad Stadium, where he would be a perfect fit in Pep Guardiola's free flowing team.

(You may also be interested in Man City Star Gabriel Jesus Set to Postpone Contract Talks Until After the World Cup)

Premier League and League Cup double this season shows that City are the sort of club where Jorginho can expect to challenge for honours on a regular basis. In five years at Napoli, he has won just one Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana.

Jorginho was on the bench for Napoli's visit to the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League this season, but he did play there for Italy against Argentina during the latest international break.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)