Kylian Mbappe Names Chelsea Star as Ideal Summer Signing for Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe has named fellow French international N'Golo Kante as the player he would most like to see join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

PSG have won the Ligue 1 title in five of the last six seasons but continue to come up short in the Champions League, losing to Real Madrid at the last 16 stage this year. Mbappe believes that Kante could be a missing piece of the jigsaw.

When asked which one player he would most like to see at the Parc des Princes next season, Mbappe told beIN sports (via the Sun): "Kante, according to our needs and also the quality of the player.

"I think he's a player that would suit our team perfectly. He is French, bring back a Frenchman for the attractiveness of our Championship, it would be good. I think all the French like N'Golo Kante, and it would be a pleasure to have him in our league."

Kante began his senior career in the lower leagues in France, playing for third tier Boulogne and Ligue 2 outfit Caen before he was spotted by scout Steve Walsh and signed for Leicester City in August 2015.

He played a crucial role in Leicester's unprecedented Premier League title win, earning himself a first cap for France and a £32m transfer to Chelsea. He again won the league title at Stamford Bridge and is considered one of the best defensive midfielders in world football.

Mbappe's rise has been even more dramatic. He made his Monaco debut in 2015, was in the French squad by March 2017 and became the world's most expensive teenager when he joined PSG for £166m last summer.

Kante and Mbappe will both be part of Didier Deschamps' World Cup squad this summer. Les Bleus are among the favourites for the tournament, after finishing as runners-up on home soil at Euro 2016.