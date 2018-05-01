Man City Star Gabriel Jesus Set to Postpone Contract Talks Until After the World Cup

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus says he will delay talks regarding a potential new contract at the Etihad Stadium until after the World Cup.

The striker has only been at the club since January 2017 following a €32m move from Palmeiras, but has set the Premier League alight with a string of exciting performances.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Despite his tender years of 21, Jesus has shown an admirable lack of fear during his time at City and also has the quality to boot, and it has been widely reported that the club want to tie the youngster down to a new and improved deal already.

But Jesus is not in any rush right now, and wants to concentrate on Russia this summer, which could be the platform where he truly announces himself as a top class player in the making.

He's been quoted by the Sun as saying: "It was something that came from the club but I didn’t think it was the right time to speak as we have big games still to play. 

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

"I decided I couldn’t think about that as it wasn’t where my mind was at. I still have a long time ahead of me so still don’t want to think about it.

"When the time comes, we will sit and talk. I am extremely happy here - with my personal life and achievements."

The Brazil international will have the chance to finish the season strongly in Manchester City colours, with top dog Sergio Aguero currently sidelined following his keyhole knee surgery.

