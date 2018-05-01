Man Utd's Ashley Young Rues Dropped Points Earlier in the Season as He Targets 2nd Place Finish

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Ashley Young has claimed that the season could have been 'different' had Manchester United picked up three points against teams outside of the Premier League top six on a more regular basis. 

United are 16 points behind champions Manchester City, despite having a good record in games against the 'top six' sides this season, and Young looks back to earlier in the season as to why they're so far behind. 

"It's been one of those seasons when, around Christmas, we were drawing games and had late goals against us," He told reporters (as quoted by FourFourTwo).


"When you look back at those kind of games, then you think the season could have been different."

United beat Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday, meaning that they have only lost three of their ten games against teams in the top six of the Premier League this season, and Young believes that that record shows what the team can do. 

"It wasn't meant to be, but we've put down a marker against the top-four, top-six clubs, but it's more than that.

"We have to win at other clubs as well. We have to win more games than we have done."

The win against Arsenal put United five points ahead of third placed Liverpool with a game in hand, and the wing back is now targeting securing a second place finish this season. 

"We've been second for quite a lot of the season and it's nice to be able to rubber-stamp the Champions League qualification, but when you've been second so long, you want to finish it," he added.

"We wanted to finish higher, but obviously weren't able to, and being second is how we want to finish now.

"We need four points and there are three games left in the league. We want to pick up as many points as possible."

