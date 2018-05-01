Mauricio Pochettino Praises 'Fantastic' Harry Kane but Adds He Still 'Needs to Improve'

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino called Harry Kane a 'fantastic striker' but said he still 'needs to improve', following his sides 2-0 victory over Watford on Monday night.

Kane scored the second goal, after Dele Alli put the home side ahead at Wembley, making it 27 goals in the Premier League this term for the striker.

It has been another impressive campaign for the England international who has netted 37 goals in 45 appearances for Spurs this season, his highest tally to date with three games remaining. But Kane hasn't made his usual impact over the past few weeks.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The 24-year-old picked up an ankle injury at the beginning of March, but after some fearing at first that he could miss the World Cup, he returned to action within three weeks. But there have been questions over whether he is fully fit, with the Spurs star only netting three times for the Lilywhite's since he recovered.

With Kane not looking as sharp in front of goal over the past few weeks, Pochettino was questioned over whether the striker is still suffering from the after effects of the injury.

"Yes of course, it is a mix about different things. I think it wasn’t a great period for him the last few weeks. He is human and, like everyone, was a little bit affected but with the help of everyone is doing well," said Pochettino, when speaking after the match, as quoted by Football London.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

It is likely that Pochettino was referring to the unwanted attention that Kane received when he appealed the FA's decision to reward teammate Christian Eriksen with the club's second goal against Stoke in April. The English striker insisted that the ball brushed his shoulder, and after a successful appeal resulted in Kane being awarded the goal, the two-time Golden Boot winner found himself ridiculed online by fans and even fellow professionals.

Speaking on whether goals is the best way for Kane to respond to criticism, the Argentine manager said: "Yes, of course that he scored. He needs to improve still, but I'm happy. 150 games in the Premier League, 105 goals, what we can say more about him? Fantastic striker. I am happy for him that he scored today and happy for the team."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Spurs sit fourth in the table, one point behind Liverpool but with a game in hand over the Merseyside club. Victory against the Hornets insured the north London side maintained a five point gap to fifth placed Chelsea. Currently as it stands Pochettino's side need five more points to secure a place in next seasons Champions League.

The Spurs faithful will be hoping Kane's goal against Watford will inspire a return to form, and would surely love to see him go on to replicate his tally of eight goals in the final three games, that he managed last term. While England fans will also be hoping Kane will be back to his best over the next few weeks, with the boyhood Spurs fan expected to lead the line for his country at the World Cup.