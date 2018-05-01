'Milan? It Is Not Possible': Nice Star Mario Balotelli Rules Out a Return to AC Milan This Summer

OGC Nice striker Mario Balotelli has hinted at a possible return to Serie A, claiming he would "like to return to an Italian club" at the end of the season.

The polarising forward has enjoyed a fine season in France, scoring 23 goals in all competitions, although in a recent interview with Calciomercato.com, the 27-year-old insists his future lies away from the Ligue 1 side.

Balotelli said: "I almost certain that I will not stay [at Nice beyond this season]. I am still not sure, but it is most likely that it will be my last season here."

11% - Nice have won 52% of their games in Ligue 1 this season with Mario Balotelli (12/23), only 11% without him (1/9). Syndrome. pic.twitter.com/30A0HWAkX2 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 13, 2018

Seemingly set on a return to his native Italy, Balotelli hasn't played in Serie A since the 2015/16 campaign, after being sent on loan to AC Milan by his then club side Liverpool following a dismal period at the Reds.

Claiming that a number of sides in Serie A are keen to sign him, Balotelli has confirmed the one Italian side he won't be joining, with a return to I Rossoneri is unlikely to happen for a third time.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in AC Milan Turn Interest to Sevilla Striker as Moves for Dzeko and Belotti Look Unlikely)

Asked about his future, he replied: "My future? There are many teams in Italy that follow me, I can say that Milan is not among these clubs. I would like to return to an Italian club. Milan? It is not possible."

AC Milan isn't the only Italian side Balotelli has played for. The 27-year-old started his career at city rivals Inter. Following his four year stint for I Nerazzurri, he joined Manchester City at the beginning of the 2010/11 season, before playing a key part in their Premier League title success on the final day of the 2011/12 campaign.