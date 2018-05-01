'Milan? It Is Not Possible': Nice Star Mario Balotelli Rules Out a Return to AC Milan This Summer

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

OGC Nice striker Mario Balotelli has hinted at a possible return to Serie A, claiming he would "like to return to an Italian club" at the end of the season.

The polarising forward has enjoyed a fine season in France, scoring 23 goals in all competitions, although in a recent interview with Calciomercato.com, the 27-year-old insists his future lies away from the Ligue 1 side.

Balotelli said: "I almost certain that I will not stay [at Nice beyond this season]. I am still not sure, but it is most likely that it will be my last season here."

Seemingly set on a return to his native Italy, Balotelli hasn't played in Serie A since the 2015/16 campaign, after being sent on loan to AC Milan by his then club side Liverpool following a dismal period at the Reds.

Claiming that a number of sides in Serie A are keen to sign him, Balotelli has confirmed the one Italian side he won't be joining, with a return to I Rossoneri is unlikely to happen for a third time.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in AC Milan Turn Interest to Sevilla Striker as Moves for Dzeko and Belotti Look Unlikely) 

Asked about his future, he replied: "My future? There are many teams in Italy that follow me, I can say that Milan is not among these clubs. I would like to return to an Italian club. Milan? It is not possible."

AC Milan isn't the only Italian side Balotelli has played for. The 27-year-old started his career at city rivals Inter. Following his four year stint for I Nerazzurri, he joined Manchester City at the beginning of the 2010/11 season, before playing a key part in their Premier League title success on the final day of the 2011/12 campaign. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)