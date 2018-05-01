Sadio Mane Reveals the 'Big Secret' Behind the Success of Liverpool's Attacking Triumvirate

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Sadio Mane has revealed the 'big secret' behind the success of Liverpool's deadly front three this season - explaining that he, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino actively look to assist each other rather than grabbing all of the goals for themselves. 

The trio have 23 assists between them in the Premier League alone this season to go with their 56 goals - with the club's incredible Champions League run providing a further 30 goals and 13 assists. 

Mane told the Mail: "I love to play alongside these great players. We understand each other, try to move for each other. Honestly, it's fun. Out on the pitch we are friends, not just teammates. Our big secret is to love to give each other assists and that's what we try to do.

"You can see on the pitch I always want to give [the ball] to Mo, Mo always wants to give it to me as well. I think this makes us a better team. I think that ego has never helped any club, any team, to go forward. We are serious when we need to be but I think you always have to enjoy. Football is our job and we love to do it."

Salah has been the driving force spearheading the attack since his arrival in the summer, with Mane adding of his hunting partner: "For me, it is something incredible. Mo is always like this, even in training, it is normal for us. We try to help him score more goals, it is better for us!"

The trio look likely to have four more games this season to add to their impressive numbers, with two league games left and the Champions League final waiting at the other end of Wednesday's semi-final second leg against Roma. 

