Stoke City Forward Jese Rodriguez Granted Compassionate Leave Due to Personal Reasons

Spanish forward Jese Rodriguez has been granted compassionate leave by Stoke City for personal reasons and won't return to the club this season.

The player joined the Potters on a loan deal last summer, coming in from French giants Paris Saint-Germain and, despite getting off to a brilliant start, has struggled for the majority of the campaign.

BREAKING: Stoke confirm they have given Jese Rodriguez permission to take compassionate leave until end of season and will not return to Stoke during his loan period. #SSN pic.twitter.com/kAMIPgoPMQ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 1, 2018

There were questions over his absence, with his last appearance for the club being in March. And his recent failure to report in for training in order to visit his sick son in Spain has also raised eyebrows.

Stoke, though have confirmed that the player was granted unpaid leave in a statement released on their official website.

Said statement reads: "In order to respond to recent press speculation surrounding Jesé Rodriguez, we would like to confirm that the Club has given Jesé permission to take unpaid compassionate leave until the end of the season for personal reasons and therefore he will not be returning to Stoke during his loan period."





Jese scored the winner for Stoke in his debut against Arsenal at the beginning of the campaign, but hasn't managed a goal since then. He has only made eight total appearances for the side all season.







