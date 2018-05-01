Stoke City Forward Jese Rodriguez Granted Compassionate Leave Due to Personal Reasons

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Spanish forward Jese Rodriguez has been granted compassionate leave by Stoke City for personal reasons and won't return to the club this season.

The player joined the Potters on a loan deal last summer, coming in from French giants Paris Saint-Germain and, despite getting off to a brilliant start, has struggled for the majority of the campaign.

There were questions over his absence, with his last appearance for the club being in March. And his recent failure to report in for training in order to visit his sick son in Spain has also raised eyebrows.

Stoke, though have confirmed that the player was granted unpaid leave in a statement released on their official website.

FBL-ENG-PR-STOKE-MAN CITY

(You may also be interested in: Dates to Remember: When Every Stoke City Player's Contract Is Due to Expire)

Said statement reads: "In order to respond to recent press speculation surrounding Jesé Rodriguez, we would like to confirm that the Club has given Jesé permission to take unpaid compassionate leave until the end of the season for personal reasons and therefore he will not be returning to Stoke during his loan period."


Jese scored the winner for Stoke in his debut against Arsenal at the beginning of the campaign, but hasn't managed a goal since then. He has only made eight total appearances for the side all season.



You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)