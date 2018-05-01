Tottenham to Offer Youngster First Professional Deal After Starring Role in 9-0 U18s Arsenal Win

Tottenham Hotspur are set to offer starlet Reo Griffiths a first professional contract in a bid to ward off potential suitors, according to ESPN sources.

Tottenham have had huge success with their academy in recent years with a whole host of players making the switch to first team football in north London, and Griffiths is one Spurs starlet who has been creating quite a stir in the Under-18s.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

The 17-year-old striker has 34 goals for Spurs this season and shot to prominence recently with four strikes and three assists against bitter rivals Arsenal in a 9-0 victory for the youth side.

It’s enough to get Spurs fans buzzing at their latest prospect and they’re already talking about his potential to follow the trail blazed by Harry Kane. Tottenham have been seeking a reliable strike partner for Kane for a while and the emergence of Griffiths could help fill that void.

It’s not just the fans who have noticed the young player's potential though, with several European clubs also eager to lure him away from north London. Among his admirers are up and coming Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, whose current head of recruitment is Paul Mitchell.

U18s FT: Spurs 9-0 Arsenal - Griffiths added another (88mins) to round off a dominant performance against a slightly younger Gunners side and end the season with another impressive win. #COYS pic.twitter.com/YqHd78nsJ5 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 24, 2018

Mitchell worked in recruitment for Southampton and Tottenham where he helped bring through an abundance of youth talent including Luke Shaw, Calum Chambers, Nathaniel Clyne, Dele Alli and Harry Winks.

The increase in interest has alerted his club but as a London native and with a clear route to the first team under Pochettino, Tottenham should have no trouble tying Griffiths down to a professional contract after entering negotiations nice and early.