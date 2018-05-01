West Ham & Leicester Dealt Transfer Blow as Man Utd Star Reportedly Remains Uninterested in Move

West Ham United and Leicester City have been hit with some disappointment following reports of Manchester United and Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini's unwillingness to move to either club.

The towering enforcer is out of contract this year and sources claim that the Hammers and Foxes are two of six clubs interested in signing him on a free transfer this year. But according to the Daily Mail, he prefers remaining at United and would be happy to sign a two or three-year deal to stay put.

It is understood that he will hold more talks with the Old Trafford side over a contract extension this week. And as long as he is keen on staying, a deal shouldn't be too difficult to get over the line as he does happen to have Jose Mourinho's favour.

The issue, however, lies in the length of contract.

Marouane Fellaini is keen to stay at Manchester United this summer but wants the option to sign a longer deal. He has been offered a 12 month extension. #mufc [ESPN] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 30, 2018

A new deal at United does make sense for the 30-year-old as it will allow him to challenge for trophies, whereas a move to either West Ham or Leicester would only leave him fighting for a mid-table spot.