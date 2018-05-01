Wolves Fan Could Be Spot On With Prediction For the Season He Made Just Two Games into the Campaign

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have every reason to celebrate at the moment, with the West Midlands club having just earned promotion back to the Premier League after a six year absence from England's top division. But one fan could be wishing he had even more reason to celebrate.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Just two games into the 2017/18 campaign a Wolves fan predicted how the season would go for his club, and with the just one game remaining he has been remarkably accurate. But he has revealed that he do not place any money on it.

On the 15th August, ahead of Wolves' clash with Hull City, a fan made a call on how he felt the season could go. At the time of the tweet Wolves had played just two Championship games of the current campaign, having won both matches.

We will only lose a max of 6 games this season.



P46 W30 D10 L6 Pts100.



Save this tweet!!!!! — YYL (@yamyamluke) August 15, 2017

The tweet read 'P46 W30 D10 L6 Pts 100', with the fan claiming that The Wanderers would win 30 games, draw ten and lose only six. And with 45 games played, a draw on the final day of the season against Sunderland would make the prediction spot on.

With Sunderland sitting at the opposite end of the table, with relegation already secured for The Black Cats, many would expect Wolves to take all three points when they visit the Stadium of Light. And fans will be hoping for the Championship winners to end an impressive campaign on a high. But surely this fan will be torn between wanting his side to take all three points or getting his prediction one hundred percent right. Either way it was an incredibly accurate call.