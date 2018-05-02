8 Remaining Premier League Games That Could Still Define the 2017/18 Season

The Premier League title race may have long since been over after Manchester City led from the front from the very beginning of the campaign, but there is still plenty left to play for in the final two weeks of the 2017/18 season.

From the battle for pride among the rest of the top club, perhaps even Champions League qualification, to the battle at the bottom, here's a look at eight remaining games that could still help define 2017/18...

Brighton vs Manchester United, Friday 4th May

One more win for Manchester United would virtually guarantee a second place finish. That may not seem like a big deal, but given that they are yet to finish higher than fourth since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and Manchester City have been so dominant, it is an achievement.

United beat Brighton only recently in the FA Cup and have won five of their last six games in all competitions. So winning here shouldn't be too taxing.

Leicester vs West Ham, Saturday 5th May

After dropping back to within touching distance of the relegation zone, one more win could be crucial for West to beat the drop this season.

There are usually one or two teams who fall apart in the closing stages of each season, often because they have nothing to play for and are coasting. In 2017/18, that is Leicester and so even though the game will be staged at the King Power Stadium, West Ham have an opportunity to win and really nail down their top flight status.

West Brom vs Tottenham, Saturday 5th May

Had West Brom sacked Alan Pardew just a few games earlier, they might well have a good chance of staying up based on the team's recent form under interim boss Darren Moore.

The Baggies have picked up eight points from their last four games and face a Tottenham side who have suffered a little wobble of late. Lose or draw and they will be relegated, but a win could keep the fight alive to the final day if other results go in their favour.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield, Sunday 6th May

Manchester City will be presented with the Premier League trophy this coming weekend after facing Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium.

City will also break three Premier League records on the day if they win the game and score at least two goals, setting incredible new benchmarks for most wins (existing record 30, already equalled), most goals (existing record 102, trail by 1) and most points (existing record 95, trail by 2) in a single Premier League season.

Chelsea vs Liverpool, Sunday 6th May

Should Tottenham be defeated by West Brom and Chelsea subsequently beat a Liverpool side that may well be distracted by a looming Champions League final at the end of the month, the battle for the top four would suddenly be on again after previously looking closed.

Those two results would see the gap between 5th place Chelsea and 4th place Spurs shrink to just two points with two games each left to play.

Swansea vs Southampton, Tuesday 8th May

The clash between Swansea and Southampton at the Liberty Stadium next Tuesday is a huge 'six pointer that will have enormous implications at the bottom of the table.

A win for either side would be massive for them and devastating for the other. It would also relegate West Brom if the Baggies are still alive by that point.

Swansea vs Stoke, Sunday 13th May

Swansea will get two bites of the cherry to play relegation rivals at home in the final days of the season, meaning their destiny is in their own hands if they are able to take advantage.

Having played a game more, Stoke are up against it. Their penultimate fixture of the season is this weekend at home against a Crystal Palace team suddenly gunning for a top half finish.

Huddersfield vs Arsenal, Sunday 13th May

If Huddersfield are still in need of points on the last day to be sure of their Premier League status in 2018/19, a home game against Arsenal may actually be much more preferable than it might have seemed when the fixtures were first announced last summer.

The Gunners could be preparing for a Europa League final just three days later that will dictate whether they qualify for the Champions League or not, while they have so far failed to win a single Premier League away game since the turn of the calendar year.