Andy Carroll Apologises to West Ham Boss David Moyes After Training Ground Bust Up

West Ham front man Andy Carroll has returned to training following his row with Hammers boss David Moyes earlier this week. The 29-year-old striker was sent home from the club’s Rush Green training facilities on Monday, following a falling out with Moyes.

Moyes had promised to deal with the Englishman after he headed down the tunnel early during West Ham’s defeat at the hands of Manchester City last Sunday, having been left an unused substitute.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Carroll reportedly had refused to apologise for his actions after the squad were given Tuesday off, but the Evening Standard believe he returned on Wednesday and apologised to Moyes and his fellow teammates.

West Ham face Leicester this weekend at King Power Stadium, and it is unknown if Carroll will be included in the 18-man match day squad following the incident.

After their loss to Premier League champions Manchester City, the Hammers sit in 15th place, just three points clear of the drop zone, with home games against Manchester United and Everton still to play.

Andy Carroll has only started seven Premier League matches this season, making another seven appearances off the bench. His goal tally currently sits at three, making him the sixth top goalscorer at the club this season.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Carroll’s season has been stung with multiple injury woes, after sustaining a serious ankle problem earlier in the season. The former Liverpool and Newcastle man was linked with a sensational move to Stamford Bridge earlier this campaign, prior to his injury problems.

The dominant forward signed for the Hammers on a permanent basis back in 2013 for a then club record transfer fee, thought to be in the region of £15m, and has since mad 88 appearances for this club.