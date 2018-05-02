Andy Carroll Apologises to West Ham Boss David Moyes After Training Ground Bust Up

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

West Ham front man Andy Carroll has returned to training following his row with Hammers boss David Moyes earlier this week. The 29-year-old striker was sent home from the club’s Rush Green training facilities on Monday, following a falling out with Moyes.

Moyes had promised to deal with the Englishman after he headed down the tunnel early during West Ham’s defeat at the hands of Manchester City last Sunday, having been left an unused substitute.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Carroll reportedly had refused to apologise for his actions after the squad were given Tuesday off, but the Evening Standard believe he returned on Wednesday and apologised to Moyes and his fellow teammates.

West Ham face Leicester this weekend at King Power Stadium, and it is unknown if Carroll will be included in the 18-man match day squad following the incident.

After their loss to Premier League champions Manchester City, the Hammers sit in 15th place, just three points clear of the drop zone, with home games against Manchester United and Everton still to play.

Andy Carroll has only started seven Premier League matches this season, making another seven appearances off the bench. His goal tally currently sits at three, making him the sixth top goalscorer at the club this season.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Carroll’s season has been stung with multiple injury woes, after sustaining a serious ankle problem earlier in the season. The former Liverpool and Newcastle man was linked with a sensational move to Stamford Bridge earlier this campaign, prior to his injury problems.

The dominant forward signed for the Hammers on a permanent basis back in 2013 for a then club record transfer fee, thought to be in the region of £15m, and has since mad 88 appearances for this club. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)