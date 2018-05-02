Arsenal Consider Proposed 'Arsene Wenger Stand' Ahead of Managerial Exit This Summer

Arsenal are considering the possibility of renaming the west stand at the Emirates Stadium this summer to honour their departing manager, Arsène Wenger.

The Frenchman recently announced that his 22-year reign at the club would be coming to an end once the season is over, regardless of their success in the Europa League.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Arsenal are now whittling down a shortlist of potential managers as they look to start a new chapter in the club's history.

But the club's officials are eager for Wenger's legacy to last well beyond this summer and it is understood that they are now considering renaming a stand at the Emirates in honour of the 68-year-old manager.

According to The Sun, the club will take a leaf out of Manchester United's book following Sir Alex Ferguson's departure at Old Trafford, and name the stadium's west stand (where the players' tunnel is) the 'Arsène Wenger Stand' next season.

But Arsenal fans will be eager to know who will be in the dugout next season before discussions over renaming a stand are considered.

The north London side have been linked with a host of names since Wenger's announcement last month, not least of which include Massimiliano Allegri and Luis Enrique.

Arsenal have most recently been linked with the potential appointment of Željko Buvač - Liverpool's assistant manager and Jürgen Klopp's right-hand man.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The 56-year-old was granted temporary leave by the club on Monday, something which created a media frenzy ahead of their Champions League semi final trip to Rome.

But a Bosnian news outlet claims that Buvač has "agreed everything" with Arsenal ahead of a return to management, with the club's Head of Recruitment, Sven Mislintat, understood to be a key part of the Liverpool assistant's decision following their time together at Borussia Dortmund.