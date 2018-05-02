BT Pundits Suggest Declining Real Madrid Have 'Relied On Luck' to Scrape Past Bayern Munich

BT Sport pundits Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand and Steven Gerrard all agree that Bayern Munich deserved to be in the UEFA Champions League final, after watching Real Madrid squeeze through to the final after a thrilling 2-2 draw with the German Champions at the Bernabeu.

Despite the remarkable achievement of Real reaching a third consecutive Champions League final, Frank Lampard believed that Zinedine Zidane's men may have been lucky to get as far in the competition once again this season.

Frank Lampard: "This isn't the Real Madrid of the last few years. They've had an incredible amount of luck."



Agreed. pic.twitter.com/eKSmbynH4W — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 1, 2018

While former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard admitted that if Liverpool get past Roma in the other semi-final tonight, then Real Madrid's defence would struggle to contain Liverpool's dynamic attack.

And former Liverpool captain Gerrard, who lifted the trophy back in 2005, believes Jurgen Klopp's men will head to Ukraine without fear after seeing Real Madrid's defence struggle to maintain order. He said: "They were all over the place at the back. Bayern will be full of regret. On what you've seen over two legs, you think Liverpool can really hurt this Real team."

Only three managers have ever reached three consecutive Champions League or European Cup finals:



🇮🇹 Marcello Lippi with Juventus 🇮🇹

🇮🇹 Fabio Capello with AC Milan 🇮🇹

🇫🇷 Zinedine Zidane with Real Madrid 🇪🇸



Zidane has only been a manager for three seasons 😳 pic.twitter.com/q8J9rctq4O — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 1, 2018

Rio Ferdinand also weighed in his views, criticising Madrid's 4-4-2 formation. The former Manchester United defender argued that if Liverpool get to the final, they would tear the Los Blancos' defence apart.

All three pundits were unanimous in their opinion that if Liverpool get past Roma, they should have enough fire power to get beat Real Madrid and end their recent dominance in the Champions League.