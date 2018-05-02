BT Pundits Suggest Declining Real Madrid Have 'Relied On Luck' to Scrape Past Bayern Munich

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

BT Sport pundits Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand and Steven Gerrard all agree that Bayern Munich deserved to be in the UEFA Champions League final, after watching Real Madrid squeeze through to the final after a thrilling 2-2 draw with the German Champions at the Bernabeu.

Despite the remarkable achievement of Real reaching a third consecutive Champions League final, Frank Lampard believed that Zinedine Zidane's men may have been lucky to get as far in the competition once again this season.

While former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard admitted that if Liverpool get past Roma in the other semi-final tonight, then Real Madrid's defence would struggle to contain Liverpool's dynamic attack.

And former Liverpool captain Gerrard, who lifted the trophy back in 2005, believes Jurgen Klopp's men will head to Ukraine without fear after seeing Real Madrid's defence struggle to maintain order. He said: "They were all over the place at the back. Bayern will be full of regret. On what you've seen over two legs, you think Liverpool can really hurt this Real team."

Rio Ferdinand also weighed in his views, criticising Madrid's 4-4-2 formation. The former Manchester United defender argued that if Liverpool get to the final, they would tear the Los Blancos' defence apart.

All three pundits were unanimous in their opinion that if Liverpool get past Roma, they should have enough fire power to get beat Real Madrid and end their recent dominance in the Champions League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)