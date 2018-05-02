Chelsea Name Their Price After PSG 'Make Contact' Over Possible N'Golo Kante Deal

Chelsea have reportedly named their price for midfield star N'Golo Kante after Paris Saint-German have shown interested in the diminutive dynamo, but it will cost the French champions a pretty penny to prise him away from Stamford Bridge.





PSG interest emerged in early March, while PSG forward Kylian Mbappe name dropped Kante as the ideal summer signing for the club just this week.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

According to French outlet RMC, PSG sporting director Antero Henrique has already made contact over a possible deal to take Kante back to his home city.

The report suggests that Mbappe was probably encouraged by the club to speak publicly about Kante, part of attempts to sell PSG as an attractive destination for players.

However, RMC, admit there are obstacles. One, as was pointed when the rumours first surfaced eight weeks ago, is that Kante is not interested in leaving Chelsea. He is happy at the club and that will not change even if Champions League football is not on the calendar next season.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Then there is Chelsea's price tag. Clearly on PSG's side - and why would they not be? - RMC refer to the former Premier League champions as 'very greedy'. That is because the minimum amount they will apparently accept for Kante is at the €100m (£88m) mark.

Such a figure would make him one of the most expensive players in history, with only Neymar, Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Paul Pogba ever sold for more.

Financial Fair Play pressure from UEFA is also set to curb PSG's spending this summer, all but confirming a move for Kante is a no-go.