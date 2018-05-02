Former Liverpool Flop Pledges His Allegiance to Roma Over Reds Ahead of Semi-Final Clash

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

Alberto Aquilani has had little trouble deciding where his loyalties lie as his former employers Liverpool prepare for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie against Roma.

Aquilani has featured for both clubs during his career, signing for Liverpool from Roma in 2009 for around £17m. However, the midfielder, now at Las Palmas, has been clear in pledging his allegiances to the Italian giants ahead of the European showdown.

“Obviously, I’m supporting Roma,” Aquilani declared to Il Romanista, via Football Italia. “Although I knew the atmosphere at Anfield and how strong Jurgen Klopp’s side is, I didn’t expect Roma to concede five. Fortunately, they scored those two late on and that left a small window of hope.”

Aquilani remains optimistic that the Italian giants can overturn the first leg deficit.

He continued: “It’s difficult, but not impossible. Roma can count on one factor that could prove to be decisive and that’s the Stadio Olimpico.”

Roma pulled off a stunning 3-0 victory over Barcelona in the quarter-final, as Rome staged one of the Champions League’s all-time greatest comebacks, with the Italian side overturning a 4-1 first leg deficit against Ernesto Valverde’s team.

The same venue will play host to the semi-final second leg against Liverpool, in front of a crowd hoping to witness a similarly spectacular comeback, with the Roman natives hoping to see their side overcome a 5-2 first leg defeat.

“If Anfield is able to fire up Liverpool, I can guarantee the Roma fans can do the same here. They really can be the extra weapon,” he added

Roma’s hopes of success could also depend on their ability to perform similar defensive heroics to those which shackled Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the previous round, this time against Mohamed Salah in particular. 


The Egyptian has enjoyed greater success than Aquilani in making the same switch from Rome to Merseyside. Salah’s Italian predecessor struggled to make anything close to the impact of the wing wizard in his first season at Anfield. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)