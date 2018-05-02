Harry Kane Questions Mindset of His Hecklers & Calls Infamous FA Tweet 'Silly'

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has claimed he is 'over' the now infamous joke made at his expense on the FA's Twitter account, but questioned the mentality of some England fans who ridicule their own team's players.

In addition to the FA's tweet following the 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Manchester United, which referenced Kane being in Chris Smalling’s back pocket, the striker has also been the target of jokes about his claiming of a controverisal goal in Spurs' 2-1 win against Stoke City. The England forward insisted he got the faintest of touches on Christian Eriksen's free-kick, as he chases down Mo Salah’s goal tally and grab himself a third consecutive Premier League Golden Boot.

A quick look at tonight's fixtures as we pass the hour mark⏱



Real Madrid 0-3 Juventus

2' Kane

37' Kane

61' Kane



Wolves 2-0 Derby County

6' Kane

51' Kane



Also, in Norway

Sandefjord 1-2 Ranheim

30' Kane

78' Kane

89' Kane — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) April 11, 2018

After becoming the butt of the joke in recent weeks, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino claimed that the jibes have left his star man feeling ‘sad’ and ‘disappointed.’

Kane has now spoken out on those who 'banter' England players instead of getting behind the team.

As quoted by Sky Sports he said: "It is strange, I think it is a mentality thing. It is easier these days to maybe banter England players or take the mick out of England players, if we don't do well in the World Cup it's, 'Oh we told you so. It's maybe a weaker mentality, but it is what it is, as a team we are focused on what we need to do.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"For me personally, I have always engaged with my fans, there are a small minority of fans that maybe go over the mark, but that is life, you can't get too down about it.’

Kane also addressed the FA's tweet specifically and called it 'silly', added that other countries would not be so critical of their star players. However, he insists he is ready to brush off his critics amidst Pochettino leaping to his defence.

"The FA tweet was a silly tweet, we all know that," Kane added. "I talked to the gaffer about it and all he was saying was would other countries do that to their own players, probably not.

Harry Kane on THAT tweet: “The FA tweet was a silly tweet. We all know that. I talked to the gaffer about it and all we said was: ‘Would other countries do that to their players?’ Probably not.”



Seriously how is this still concerning you Harry? 🤦‍♂️ — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) May 1, 2018

"It is something that has gone, it was two weeks ago or whatever it was, I am over it. The gaffer said I was sad, I am focused. I am a guy who gets on with things.

"If it happens, it happens, I move on, I look forward, I look forward to the next game, that's all I worry about, getting out on the pitch and doing my job."