'I Don’t Think They Do Well Under Pressure': Sky Sports Pundit Fears for Liverpool's Trip to Roma

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

Former footballer and manager turned Sky Sports pundit Gerry Francis has admitted that Liverpool's defensive frailties give Roma a much better chance at making it into the Champions League final than many would expect.

The Reds travel to the Italian capital with a 5-2 aggregate lead from last week's first leg, and almost everyone anticipates the Merseyside outfit will join Real Madrid in the final.

However, Francis seems to think differently. While Liverpool's attacking prowess is formidable, he points to their defensive incapabilities and failure to handle pressure as huge weaknesses for Jurgen Klopp's side.

“I think it depends on what he (Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco) wants to do,” Francis said on Sky Sports, via Daily Star“I don’t see Liverpool changing their style of play. I think obviously they might be a little bit more cautious in terms of throwing everything forward.

“But I think they’ll press, I think they’ll put them under pressure and I think that’s the right way to go.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

“For me Liverpool’s strengths throughout the season have been their offensive play and their attacking play.

“There are a few question marks still for me defensively and when they’re put under pressure. We’ve seen that recently, West Bromwich Albion, and a number of teams.

“Roma for me have got nothing to lose whatsoever, people think they are out of the tie anyway. They’ve got everything to play for, if they can get an early goal that can really put Liverpool under pressure and I don’t think they do well under pressure defensively, Liverpool.

“I think he’s got to get it right, I think he’s got to get on the front foot, carefully, and see if they can get another goal.”

