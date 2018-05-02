Jack Wilshere Remains 'Hopeful' of Agreeing New Arsenal Contract Before it's Too Late

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has revealed that he remains hopeful of agreeing a new contract with the Gunners that would see him stay at his boyhood club beyond the end of the season.

Wilshere is still on course to become a free agent at the end of the season when his current contract expires after seemingly months of unsuccessful talks over an extension.

Arsene Wenger confirmed two weeks ago that an extension offer to Wilshere is on the table.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

He has been linked with a free transfer to newly crowned Championship winners Wolves, as well as fellow Premier League club Everton, but the player himself is holding onto hope that his future will continue to be at Arsenal in a new era for the club.

"We are still in the same position really. Not much has changed. We are still talking," 26-year-old Wilshere told Sky Sports.

"Obviously the boss has left which has changed things a little bit because I don't know who is going to be the manager next year and that can change things.

"But we are still talking and I am hopeful and the club is hopeful we can get something done."

After injury plagued 2014/15 and 2015/16 campaigns, Wilshere spent last season on loan at Bournemouth. He has returned to the fold at the Emirates Stadium in 2017/18, though, performing a supporting role in the Premier League and featuring regularly in Europe.

Wilshere has even captained the Gunners on two occasions this season, but with the identity of the new manager yet to be decided, it is an uncertain time for everyone at the club.