Jose Mourinho Presents Scott McTominay With Surprise Manager's Award After Breakthrough Season

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho presented his own 'Manager's Player of the Year' award to 21-year-old Scott McTominay at the Manchester United award ceremony on Tuesday night. 

Mourinho's decision to come up with the award and then present it to McTominay came as a surprise to many, with the trophy not on the honours list at the beginning of the evening.


It's not often that you see managers handpick players for awards presented at Premier League clubs and the fact that McTominay was the lucky recipient of the award raised a few eyebrows on social media. 

Many people took to Twitter to express their shock at the decision with a majority feeling that the likes of David de Gea, Ashley Young and Jesse Lingard might have been better picks for the award.

 

The Spanish keeper was ultimately named Player's Player of the Year after another incredible season in goal for the Red Devils and also picked up the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year for a record fourth time.

Mourinho seems to have found a new favourite in McTominay, who spent his youth career at United before making his first team debut in May last year. McTominay has since represented Scotland and has made 20 appearances for United so far this season.


Manchester United face Chelsea on 19 May in the FA Cup final as Mourinho's men look to finish the season with a trophy after what has been a campaign of ups and downs for the Red Devils.

