Jurgen Klopp Urges Liverpool to Be 'Brave' Against Roma With Champions League Final on the Line

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged his team to be 'brave' in what is their biggest game of the season so far as they prepare to face Roma in the Champions League semi final second leg, with a first Champions League final since 2007 at stake.

Liverpool lead 5-2 from the first leg at Anfield, but those two Roma away goals give the Serie A club a fighting chance and they have shown once already in recent weeks they are capable of a miraculous comeback after prevailing against Barcelona in the last round.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Klopp has insisted that the Reds must take their chances when they come to stay in control.

"Stay really on track in a game like this, stay well, be completely clear in mind and create your own moments. In the moment when you have the chance - do it," the German is quoted as saying by Liverpool's official website, ahead of the clash in the Italian capital.

"That's big football, really big football. I loved it [against City]. We have to defend them with all we have and we have to attack them with all we have. I'm really looking forward to it."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He added, "Of course we need to be brave. But the boys showed very often this season they are ready for these challenge. But, in the end, if we go through to the final, we deserve it. If they go through to the final, they deserve it. It's as simple as that."

Back-to-back defending champions Real Madrid lie waiting for the victor in the final.

Klopp previously steered Liverpool to the 2016 Europa League in his first season with the club, but the 50-year-old has failed to win any finals his team have appeared in since Borussia Dortmund beat Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal in 2012, six years ago.