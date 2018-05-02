Keylor Navas Refusing to Be Ousted From Real Without a Fight After Stat Shows Extent of UCL Heroics

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas seemingly won't be forced out of the number one spot at the Bernabeu this summer, following his best ever performance in a Champions League knockout game on Tuesday to help Los Blancos reach a third straight final.

Real have been heavily linked with Thibaut Courtois and Gianluigi Donnarumma in recent months in a bid to land a marquee stopper this summer. Speculation was then further fuelled when Navas made bad errors in outings against Juventus and Bayern Munich.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

But in the second leg against Bayern, Navas stood tall as the Germans piled the pressure on - just a single late goal would have been enough to put them through at Real's expense.

Opta stats can reveal that the Costa Rican pulled off as many as eight saves on the night. Even though he has been Real's starting goalkeeper in each of the last two triumphant seasons, he had never previously made that many in a single knockout game.

His heroics are one of the main reasons that Real will have the chance to win a third straight Champions League title - a 14th overall and the first European Cup 'three-peat' since Bayern managed back-to-back-to-back successes in 1974, 1975 and 1976.

Navas has been under pressure throughout his three seasons as a starter after taking over from Iker Casillas in 2015. He has played close to 140 games for the club, winning La Liga, two Champions League crown and three FIFA Club World Cups.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)