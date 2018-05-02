Keylor Navas Refusing to Be Ousted From Real Without a Fight After Stat Shows Extent of UCL Heroics

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas seemingly won't be forced out of the number one spot at the Bernabeu this summer, following his best ever performance in a Champions League knockout game on Tuesday to help Los Blancos reach a third straight final.

Real have been heavily linked with Thibaut Courtois and Gianluigi Donnarumma in recent months in a bid to land a marquee stopper this summer. Speculation was then further fuelled when Navas made bad errors in outings against Juventus and Bayern Munich.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

But in the second leg against Bayern, Navas stood tall as the Germans piled the pressure on - just a single late goal would have been enough to put them through at Real's expense.

Opta stats can reveal that the Costa Rican pulled off as many as eight saves on the night. Even though he has been Real's starting goalkeeper in each of the last two triumphant seasons, he had never previously made that many in a single knockout game.

8 - Keylor Navas made eight saves against Bayern Munich, his highest tally in a Champions League knock-out game. Hero. pic.twitter.com/9wpwW0Qpb6 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 1, 2018

His heroics are one of the main reasons that Real will have the chance to win a third straight Champions League title - a 14th overall and the first European Cup 'three-peat' since Bayern managed back-to-back-to-back successes in 1974, 1975 and 1976.

Navas has been under pressure throughout his three seasons as a starter after taking over from Iker Casillas in 2015. He has played close to 140 games for the club, winning La Liga, two Champions League crown and three FIFA Club World Cups.