Leicester City Eye Mini Mourinho in Search of Managerial Replacement This Summer

Leicester City are supposedly eyeing a move for former Watford manager Marco Silva as the scrutiny surrounding Claude Puel's tenure at the King Power Stadium increases ahead of the summer transfer window.

Puel was only appointed as the Foxes manager back in October, a decision which raised a few eyebrows after the Frenchman's unsuccessful spell in charge of Southampton.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

A run of five wins in his opening eight games in Leicester went some way in helping to shake off any reputation the 56-year-old had from his time at St Mary's. But recently the Foxes have returned to their underwhelming form, claiming just two wins in their last 11 matches.

And a report from the Daily Mail claims that Leicester City's hierarchy are already thinking about potential replacements this summer, with Silva - once dubbed the Mini Mourinho - a frontrunner for next season.

Silva had a blistering start to the campaign with Watford and a shock qualification into the Europa League looked to be on the cards.

Marco Silva to Leicester anyone? We need to evolve as a football club now and despite the bad end of his Watford job he had done a great job, would be attainable and evolve us to play more than one way? Thoughts? #LCFC #PuelOut — Josh Curnock (@JazzyWink) April 28, 2018

(You may also like 'I’m Extremely Proud': Defender 'Honoured' to Be Named Leicester City's Player of the Season)

But the 40-year-old was removed from his position following a 2-0 defeat against none other than Leicester City in January, having claimed just two wins since the start of December.

Everton are also said to be interested in Silva as they seek a replacement for their unpopular manager Sam Allardyce. The Toffees are also weighing up a move for Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca, but the Portuguese head coach is said to be attracting interest from Arsenal.