Liverpool Midfield Ace Reveals How Jurgen Klopp Inspired Man City UCL Quarter-Final Victory

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed how Jurgen Klopp's rousing half-time speech against Manchester City inspired Liverpool to progress past the Champions League quarter-final stage.

The Reds had taken a 3-0 lead to the Etihad Stadium during their last eight tie with the Premier League champions in March, but found themselves 1-0 down in the return leg and in danger of being overwhelmed by Pep Guardiola's side.

Thankfully for Liverpool fans, their team turned around their fortunes in the second half and, in quotes published by the Daily Mail, midfielder Wijnaldum revealed how it was Klopp's half-time team talk that helped them overcome City to win 2-1 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He said: "I think we were too impressed by the way they were playing. We (were) lucky the game has two halves to play, as we could recover after the first half and play a good second half.

"We were surprised, I think, with their unbelievable attacking speed. We weren’t really ready for what was to come. I think there was a warning for us for the way we played against City.

"The manager said we didn’t need to be scared, we just have to play our own game. If we played football we would create chances, as there was so much space in behind.

(You may also be interested in AS Roma vs Liverpool Preview: Previous Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More)

"He said to play a little bit more instead of playing the direct ball. I think he showed us on the screen, (because) we were dropping too deep. I think maybe because we were impressed and maybe a little bit too scared."

Liverpool thumped Roma 5-2 in the first leg of their semi final clash at Anfield last Tuesday and have now headed to Rome for the second leg of the last four tie. An away goal would go down a treat with Klopp, his players and the travelling contingent of fans are surely set up a final against holders Real Madrid later in May.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)