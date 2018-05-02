Man Utd Tell Two Defenders They Can Leave This Summer As Third Feels 'Frozen Out' by Mourinho

Manchester United have reportedly informed defensive pair Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian that they can leave the club this summer, while centre-back Eric Bailly is also apparently concerned that he has been 'frozen out' by manager Jose Mourinho.

Both Blind, who was of interest to Roma in January, and Darmian, a player courted by Juventus, have been fringe players in the United squad this season.

According to The Times, the Dutchman and the Italian have been informed by the club that they are 'surplus to requirements' heading into next season, with new full-backs thought to be a key part of Mourinho's summer transfer plans.

Perhaps tellingly, neither player was included in a recent photoshoot for an upcoming kit launch. Blind in particular was a central feature in such promotions this time last year and his absence likely spells the end for him at Old Trafford.

The former Ajax star was due to be out of contract this summer, but United triggered a 12-month extension clause in March to ensure that the club can command a transfer fee. Darmian also has just one more season left on his current deal.

The expected exit of the two comes as a surprise, but the Daily Mirror has reported that Bailly is also starting to worry about his future after a lack of involvement in recent weeks.

The Ivorian has been injured for much of the season, but it is claimed that he has been given no explanation as to why he was dropped for the Arsenal game last weekend, not even making the bench despite Phil Jones missing out through injury.

He was recently forced to miss the home defeat against West Brom, but had to withdraw as a result of illness and hasn't featured since.

Whether his worries are real or the subject of press assumption remains to be seen.