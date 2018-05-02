Mauricio Pochettino Lavishes Praise on Argentine Star Despite Lack of First Team Appearances

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has heaped praise on third-choice goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, claiming he can go on to become a "great, great keeper."





The 25-year-old currently trails Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm in Spurs' goalkeeping pecking order, having made just one Premier League appearance for the club since joining from Southampton last summer.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Despite overlooking him for the majority of the season, Pochettino spoke highly of Gazzaniga, telling football.london that he has a bright future ahead of him.

"I think we have great keepers. Hugo is one of the best, Michel can play in any team in the Premier League and Paulo is a potentially great, great keeper. We demand a lot from the keeper, and we are so happy with all of them."





The Spurs boss went on to defend club captain Hugo Lloris, who despite putting in a man of the match performance against Watford on Monday, has faced criticism after a couple of high profile blunders.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"First of all that Sterling tackle wasn't a penalty. This was another great tackle. I talk very well of him [Lloris] a lot, with us the keeper's job is to be focused for 90 minutes, but to also help the team because our defensive line is higher.





"He showed he is brave, his performance and quality he showed he is one of the best in the world, no doubt."

The Spurs boss will be hopeful his side can wrap up their place in the Premier League top four, when they take on West Brom, Newcastle and Leicester in their final three fixtures.