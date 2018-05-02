Rafa Benitez Admits Future of Brazilian Loan Star Rests Solely With Parent Club Chelsea

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has confirmed that with no permanent option in Kenedy's loan deal, the Brazilian's future is totally in Chelsea's hands.

The 22-year-old has impressed at St James' Park since arriving in January, scoring two goals in his 10 Premier League appearances. His performances have led to speculation that Benitez may look to make the move permanent, should Chelsea be willing to sell.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The former Liverpool boss admitted to ChronicleLive however, that he has no control over the situation; “It’s too early because Chelsea need to decide what they do in terms of a squad. When they decide what that is we will know.





“I am sure Kenedy is a player that they will consider. But they have so many good players they may see him as an option for the boy to go on loan for another year. Where could a good place for him be? Newcastle."

Chelsea's perseverance with loaning out a large swathe of their youth talent would suggest they would be open to extending Kenedy's loan, with the player himself claiming that he was now a fan of the club and that he enjoyed the city.





Kenedy on Newcastle's fans:



"I am a fan of them, not the other way around." pic.twitter.com/4hzVkA2l4h — Coral (@Coral) April 27, 2018

The Magpies have struggled to find a consistent creative outlet at times this season, though a recent surge of form has fired them into the top half of the Premier League table, with Kenedy's form a major factor in their upturn in fortunes.





Whilst the Brazilian's future is unclear, Newcastle fans will take heart from the news that the club do have an option to make Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka's loan move permanent. The Sparta Prague loanee has lit up St James' Park with a number of scintillating performances, with the club sure to pursue their option to sign him in the summer.



