Real Madrid Star Admits Bayern Should Have Been Awarded Handball Penalty in Champions League Clash

Marcelo has admitted that Bayern Munich should have had a penalty in their 2-2 Champions League semi-final draw with Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The left-back revealed via Fox Sports' Twitter account that he had handled the ball following a Joshua Kimmich cross in the return leg of the last four tie at Santiago Bernabeu, and the repercussions from the incident had a huge say in Los Blancos progressing to the final later this month thanks to a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

Bayern's players were left incensed when referee Cuneyt Cakir failed to give them a spot kick for Marcelo's handball, and the Brazil international confirmed that he was lucky to get away with the error in judgement.

He said: "Yes, it hit my hand. Well, if it hit my hand, I'd say [it should have been a penalty]. But you guys know that I don't talk about the referees.

"Many times, refs have ruled against us, and now, I can't come here and talk about his performance again, because when they rule against us I don't talk about it, you know. I imagined you'd ask me that.

"It is what it is. It was difficult for the ref, because there were many players blocking his view, but if I came here to tell you that the ball didn't touch my hand, I'd be lying to you."

The first-half incident proved to be a turning point in the contest as Karim Benzema - scorer of both goals on the night - bagged his second following a calamitous error from Bayern shot stopper Sven Ulreich after the break.

Bayern loanee James Rodriguez gave the visitors hope of a remarkable comeback as he notched late on against his parent club, but the Bundesliga champions failed to grab that elusive third and vital away goal as they failed to prevent Real from progressing to their third successive Champions League final.

